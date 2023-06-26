OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

