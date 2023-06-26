OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $426,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. 2,938,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,786,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

