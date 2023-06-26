OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,137. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

