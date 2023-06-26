OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 81 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.99. 78,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

