OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

AXP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $168.44. 375,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

