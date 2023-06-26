OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $326.45. 146,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

