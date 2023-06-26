OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,826,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. 44,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,844. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

