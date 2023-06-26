OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 106,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 223,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.