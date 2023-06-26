OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 1,321,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,093,004. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

