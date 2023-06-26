ONUS (ONUS) Trading 10.9% Higher This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $36.94 million and $335.72 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.91337373 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

