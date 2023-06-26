Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $436.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

