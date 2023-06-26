Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Oracle by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

