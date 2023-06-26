Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $395,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $271,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,736. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.