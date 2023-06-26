Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.32. The company has a market cap of £1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

