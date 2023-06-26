Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Up 5.2%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 83,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

