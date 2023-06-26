Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,344,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,481,147 shares.The stock last traded at $1.29 and had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

