Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 879 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,416. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.