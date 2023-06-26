Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $80.49. 368,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,868. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.