Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.44. 191,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

