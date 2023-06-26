Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
