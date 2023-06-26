Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.86. 620,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,550. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

