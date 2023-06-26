Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. 10,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

