Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 222.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.38. 81,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,318. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

