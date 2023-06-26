Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

PDCO opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

