Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

