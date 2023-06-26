Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$39.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.75 and a 12 month high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

