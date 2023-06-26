Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDY stock remained flat at $47.12 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

