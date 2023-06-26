Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,192

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,396 ($17.86) to GBX 1,192 ($15.25) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.74) to GBX 1,300 ($16.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,474.33 ($18.87).

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,259.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 605.14, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($24.61).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

