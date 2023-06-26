Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Photronics by 114.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Photronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

