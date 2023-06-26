Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $24,588.12 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00100190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

