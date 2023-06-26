Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

