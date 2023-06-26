Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.33.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
