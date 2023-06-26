Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Populous has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $2.05 million and $462,720.33 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

