Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

