PotCoin (POT) Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PotCoin has a market cap of $173,589.31 and approximately $15.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00288958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,638 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

