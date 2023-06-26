Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head to Head Survey

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29% Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Positron and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 49.83 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.22 -$930,000.00 $0.10 61.80

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

