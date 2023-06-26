Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Priority Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,242.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 47,386 shares of company stock worth $179,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

