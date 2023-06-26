Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 1,110,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

