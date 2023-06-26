Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.