Public Investment Fund Buys 265,693,703 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lucid Group Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,891,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,540,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
