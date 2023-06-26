Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. 48,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,208. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Publicis Groupe
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Publicis Groupe from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.