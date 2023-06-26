Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. 48,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,208. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.