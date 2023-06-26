Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and $2.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002963 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006639 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

