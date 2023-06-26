Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $864.73.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $779.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.