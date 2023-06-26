Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.20

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $321.96 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

