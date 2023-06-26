Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

