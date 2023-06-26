Reviewing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $5.34 million 7.72 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.44 Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.80 -$93.00 million ($0.53) -55.55

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heliogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 768.81%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44% Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.75% 1.19% 0.46%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Heliogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

