Reviewing CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) and CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of CSR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and CSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 2 6 0 2.75 CSR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus target price of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 437.29%. Given Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is more favorable than CSR.

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and CSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A $0.34 34.86 CSR N/A N/A N/A $0.22 16.05

CSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and CSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A CSR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSR pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain beats CSR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also offers mortars and building chemicals under the Weber brand; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, roll roofing systems, and accessories; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as designs, imports, and distributes instant adhesives, sealants, and silicones. In addition, the company provides interior systems, interior and exterior insulation, cladding, floor coverings, façades and lightweight structures, waterproofing, roofing solutions, pre-assembly, and prefabrication solutions; high performance materials; glass for buildings; plasterboard; and interior glass products. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, and sanitary products; timbers and panels; civil engineering products; ceramic tiles; and site equipment and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers. The company's Property segment sells former operating sites. This segment is also involved in the large-scale developments in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Its Aluminium segment offers aluminium ingots, billets, and slabs. CSR Limited was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

