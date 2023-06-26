Reviewing HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) & 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCW Biologics and 23andMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $6.72 million 12.28 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -4.34 23andMe $299.49 million 2.53 -$311.66 million ($0.69) -2.38

HCW Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 23andMe. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 23andMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of 23andMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HCW Biologics and 23andMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 23andMe 0 0 4 0 3.00

HCW Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 269.57%. 23andMe has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.37%. Given HCW Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than 23andMe.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28% 23andMe -104.06% -39.72% -30.63%

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

