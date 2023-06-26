Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 5,887 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $138.81. 272,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

