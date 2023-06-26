Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 21,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

