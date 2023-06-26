Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 9,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

